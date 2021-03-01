Maltese Doctor Files Counter-Protest Against Sisters Who Claim He Took Advantage Of Their Dying Brother
A Maltese doctor caught in the middle of a legal battle of a COVID-19 victim’s last will has filed a judicial protest denying all claims against him.
Jan Chircop filed the protest today wherein it was stated that the man “denies all pretension and insinuations without basis that have been made against him” by sisters Alberta and Jane Mangion, the elderly sisters of the late Mario Mangion, who died aged 69.
Chircop also denied taking any items that didn’t belong to him and that he illegally obtained a copy of the will. The counter protest was signed by lawyers Matthew Paris, Luke Dalli and Ann Marie Cutajar.
They called the Mangion sisters’ claims “frivilous and vexatious” and demanded they remove their “baseless” claims against Chircop.
“He was like a second father to me.”
The legal issues started when the two sisters of the late Mario Mangion, who passed on 5th February, filed a judicial protest claiming that Chircop took advantage of their brother to become the sole heir in Mangion’s will. They also claimed that notary Joseph Cilia had committed irregularities in the publication of the will.
Chircop has vehemently denied that version of events, saying Mangion was like “a second father” to him, and was someone he had known since he was nine years old.
“I am the rightful heir to Mario Mangion according to the will he handed me last October, much to Jane and Alberta’s disappointment,” he said. “It is a real pity, his sisters lacked respect towards Mario’s wishes. On a more somber note, these people did not even let me grieve the loss of my second father in peace. I’m actually saddened for them too.”