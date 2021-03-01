Maltese Doctor Files Counter-Protest Against Sisters Who Claim He Took Advantage Of Their Dying Brother

A Maltese doctor caught in the middle of a legal battle of a COVID-19 victim’s last will has filed a judicial protest denying all claims against him.

Jan Chircop filed the protest today wherein it was stated that the man “denies all pretension and insinuations without basis that have been made against him” by sisters Alberta and Jane Mangion, the elderly sisters of the late Mario Mangion, who died aged 69.

Chircop also denied taking any items that didn’t belong to him and that he illegally obtained a copy of the will. The counter protest was signed by lawyers Matthew Paris, Luke Dalli and Ann Marie Cutajar.

They called the Mangion sisters’ claims “frivilous and vexatious” and demanded they remove their “baseless” claims against Chircop.