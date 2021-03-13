Maltese Doctor Accuses EU Of ‘Anti-AstraZeneca Agenda’, Despite EU’s Approval Of Vaccine

An outspoken Maltese doctor and former politician has accused the European Union of a bias against the UK-made COVID-19 vaccine, AstraZeneca.

“The political agenda to belittle a scientific achievement by a country which has just left the EU, where the rest of the EU failed to do so is obvious,” Anthony Buttigieg said in a Facebook post.

The European Medical Agency had approved the AstraZeneca vaccine for use of all people over the age of 18 in February. However, several European member states, including Malta, decided save the doses for people under 55 over concern of a lack of studies at that point.

“The EU said the AstraZeneca vaccine was only 60% effective. Large scale studies in the real world after millions of doses in the UK show it not only as effective as the Pfizer vaccine, the immune response after one dose lasts much longer,” Buttigieg claimed.

“Now it’s saying the AstraZeneca vaccine causes blood clots when in reality the patients who were administered the first dose probably already had COVID-19, which indeed does cause blood clots, one of its worse complications.”

The EMA however, has said that there is no link between blood clots and the UK vaccine.

“Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson stand to lose billions if the AstraZeneca vaccine is widely accepted. Do not think they are not above ‘influencing’ European politicians to sow doubt regarding its efficacy and safety,” the doctor warned.

Buttigieg said that unlike other vaccines, the AstraZeneca vaccine, created by UK scientists, can be stored in normal fridges and is much cheaper and easier to distribute.

“The AstraZeneca vaccine IS safe. If you are offered it, take it.”

Malta is one of 17 countries to receive a batch of the UK vaccine currently under investigation for a potential quality defect.

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg and Austria have suspended the batch while Denmark has completely halted all AstraZeneca vaccines after some patients developed blood clots following their inoculation. Malta is not planning on suspended deliveries.

The remaining countries include Bulgaria, Cyprus, France, Iceland, Greece, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain and Sweden, none of which have suspended the delivery of the vaccine.

This article has been amended to fact-check certain claims.

