Maltese Driver Raises Alarm After His Car Is Pelted With Eggs In Qormi
A Maltese driver has raised the alarm after his car was struck by eggs while driving in Qormi.
“Warning – whoever plans on driving through the road of Pavi in Qormi. There are children there throwing eggs at cars while hiding behind a tree,” said the man.
“I’ve just passed through the are and nearly crashed. Police report filed.”
The man shared an image of his car alongside his warning, showing what his vehicle was left looking like after being hit with eggs.
Incredibly, the man opened the floodgates to other people sharing similar incidents where someone threw something at their vehicle while they were driving.
“Same thing happened to me when passing through Aldo Moro Road,” said one person. “If they had thrown it a second earlier I would have been hit in the face.”
“Once we were driving near the statue of the Virgin Mary in Marsa and they threw rocks at us from behind the stage there, and we saw them run away… they damaged the side of the car because it was a large rock… when we eventually turned around and found them, they were just sitting there saying it wasn’t them… then people wonder why some people lose it,” said another person.
“There’s a handful of them that are frustrating everyone,” opened up another person. “About a month ago, four of them drove by ‘gas down’ on their bikes and nearly crashed into us – and then they turned around and swore at us!”