Maltese Driver Raises Alarm After His Car Is Pelted With Eggs In Qormi

A Maltese driver has raised the alarm after his car was struck by eggs while driving in Qormi.

“Warning – whoever plans on driving through the road of Pavi in Qormi. There are children there throwing eggs at cars while hiding behind a tree,” said the man.

“I’ve just passed through the are and nearly crashed. Police report filed.”

The man shared an image of his car alongside his warning, showing what his vehicle was left looking like after being hit with eggs.