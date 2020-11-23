Maltese Engineer Recognised As Inspirational Woman Leading The Global Tech World

Maltese engineer Simran Mohnani has been recognised for her role in breaking glass ceilings for women in technology.

She was named along with 99 others in this year’s TechWomen100 awards for their exceptional work as leaders in the male-dominated industry. The UK awards showcase inspirational female leaders within the technology sector, including roles like data scientists, quantitative analysts and engineers.

“This is such an honour. I am truly lucky to be surrounded by change makers and star cheerleaders who I look up to daily,” she wrote, thanking her family and colleagues for the award.