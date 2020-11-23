Maltese Engineer Recognised As Inspirational Woman Leading The Global Tech World
Maltese engineer Simran Mohnani has been recognised for her role in breaking glass ceilings for women in technology.
She was named along with 99 others in this year’s TechWomen100 awards for their exceptional work as leaders in the male-dominated industry. The UK awards showcase inspirational female leaders within the technology sector, including roles like data scientists, quantitative analysts and engineers.
“This is such an honour. I am truly lucky to be surrounded by change makers and star cheerleaders who I look up to daily,” she wrote, thanking her family and colleagues for the award.
Mohani, who was born and raised in Malta with Indian roots, works as a Systems Engineering Analyst with Deloitte, a major accounting firm in the UK. When she’s not filling up her already impressive resume, Mohnani is a global trekker, choreographer and avid Bollywood dancer.
Within Deloitte, the young leader steers a 90-person team designed to expand the pipeline of female and other under-represented talent within technology. In the wake of Black Lives Matter, she helped launched a diversity and inclusion project called ‘Speak Up’ to combat social injustice.
Her team is the youngest to lead such an initiative with the firm and received widespread recognition for it – winning Deloitte’s Limelight Awards and the Salters’ Institute’s top five UK Chemical Engineers 2019 for championing women.
“My aim is to expand the typical image of our future technologists and to empower a united workforce that reflects the diversity of our world’s people – one where all voices have an equal seat at the table,” she told TechWomen100.
Well done Mohnani!