Maltese Expert Doctor’s Delicate Procedure On COVID-19 Patient Makes It To National Geographic

A Maltese consultant gastroenterologist has featured on National Geographic performing an advanced endoscopic procedure to a patient with COVID-19.

Edward Despott, a medical consultant and world expert in gastrointestinal endoscopy, was performing a “double bowel endoscopy” on a patient at the Royal Free Hospital in London last year when the surreal photo was taken.

While the complicated procedure is the bread and butter of the accomplished Maltese doctor, this particular case proved to be highly unique and difficult given that the patient was COVID-19 positive and was refusing blood transfusions due to religious beliefs.

“The patient was bleeding profusely from his bowel, and they managed to do this rare procedure in full PPE to stop the bleeding,” the Nat Geo post said.

Despott, pictured centre right, has been the clinical lead of endoscopy services at the Royal Free Hospital since 2012. In his tenure, Despott has advanced the endoscopy unit by making it one of the only centres to offer a comprehensive small bowel endoscopy service in the United Kingdom.

The above procedure, which was a resounding success with the patient making good recovery, was taken during the summertime, amidst the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The UK has been ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic with over 112,000 deaths and one of the highest COVID-19 death tolls per one million population in the world.

UK hospitals have been under incredible duress due to the influx of COVID-19 patients, including the Royal Free Hospital where Despott works, which had to expand its intensive care unit to be able to cope.

