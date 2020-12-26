د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Maltese Family Of Nine Rehoused After Children Had To Sleep In Kitchen Of Rundown Home With Two Rooms

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

It may be a strange Christmas for most Maltese families amidst a global pandemic, but one family has been given a new lease of life after being rehoused into more appropriate surroundings

The family used to rent out a home in Valletta that was so small, their children, aged between nearly two and 14, had to sleep in the kitchen, the mother of the family told One News in a new interview.

Their old home only had two rooms in total, with one bathroom meant to serve the entire family of nine.

Now, parents Paul Tabone and Graziella Bonello spoke openly about their appreciation for the new social housing they were provided in Floriana. 

“We’re feeling much better because this home is larger and we decorated it together because before where we used to live, we never had that Christmas feeling to decorate. Now we have a beautiful place to live in, we are happy we were able to decorate it together and spend Christmas with our family as we should,” Tabone said.

The rehousing came after a spate of bad news for the family; Bonello was diagnosed with a rare disease recently, and Tabone was in a car accident and lost his job.

The family now look towards February when their mother will be operated on – but for now, they were just appreciative that they finally had a nice environment to raise their family.

They were especially appreciative of the extra space in light of the online learning that most of their children had this year.

They now look towards the coming year, and hope to be alive and well until next holiday season when, hopefully, they can invite their families over to their new, more spacious home for a proper Christmas celebration.

Tag someone who is going to love this

READ NEXT: WATCH: Prime Minister's Daughter Giorgia Mae Delivers Christmas Homily In Bormla Parish

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK