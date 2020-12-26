Maltese Family Of Nine Rehoused After Children Had To Sleep In Kitchen Of Rundown Home With Two Rooms
It may be a strange Christmas for most Maltese families amidst a global pandemic, but one family has been given a new lease of life after being rehoused into more appropriate surroundings
The family used to rent out a home in Valletta that was so small, their children, aged between nearly two and 14, had to sleep in the kitchen, the mother of the family told One News in a new interview.
Their old home only had two rooms in total, with one bathroom meant to serve the entire family of nine.
Now, parents Paul Tabone and Graziella Bonello spoke openly about their appreciation for the new social housing they were provided in Floriana.
“We’re feeling much better because this home is larger and we decorated it together because before where we used to live, we never had that Christmas feeling to decorate. Now we have a beautiful place to live in, we are happy we were able to decorate it together and spend Christmas with our family as we should,” Tabone said.
The rehousing came after a spate of bad news for the family; Bonello was diagnosed with a rare disease recently, and Tabone was in a car accident and lost his job.
The family now look towards February when their mother will be operated on – but for now, they were just appreciative that they finally had a nice environment to raise their family.
They were especially appreciative of the extra space in light of the online learning that most of their children had this year.
They now look towards the coming year, and hope to be alive and well until next holiday season when, hopefully, they can invite their families over to their new, more spacious home for a proper Christmas celebration.