Maltese Father Begins Hunger Strike Due To ‘Unfair Court Bias’ Keeping Him Away From Daughters

A father in Malta has begun a hunger strike to draw attention to the situation his family are going through.

Ashley Galea, a father of two, said the custody battle he was going through with his former partner had “torn” his life apart and was “driving” him to his grave.

“I’ve lost my daughters, my home, my working life and my mental health on a false accusation of domestic violence,” Galea told Lovin Malta.

His case, which has been going on for years, involves his former partner accusing him of domestic violence. Galea maintains that no evidence of this violence was ever shown to the courts; however, he is still only able to see his two daughters twice a week, and has been kicked out of his family home.

He says he was treated like a guilty man before anything was proven, even when he tried to submit evidence to the courts, something he refers to as “Guilty Until Proven Innocent“.

“I have been continuously ignored by the family court of Malta, and for this there is no excuse and it must be answered!”

Galea believes he is the victim of malicious lies against him.

“What happened to me was like something out of Nazi Germany,” he said emotionally. “Police pulling me out of my house with my children pulling at my legs saying ‘don’t take daddy’ and then banned from returning to my own home.”