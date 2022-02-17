Watch: Maltese Hoola Hooper Becomes Guinness World Record Holder
London-based Maltese hula hoop sensation Clare Brincat has just cemented her name in the Guinness Book Of World Records for the ‘Most Hoops Spun Simultaneously Whilst On Rollerskates‘.
Brincat absolutely smashed this record after having 80 hoops spun around her body, all the while skating at the very same time.
The feat may seem superhuman, but knowing how much the hoops actually weighed was another kettle of fish. Together they piled on an additional 20 kg of weight to one who had to move her body and skate at the same time.
“I am now the Guinness World Record Holder for ‘The Most Hula Hoops Spun Simultaneously Whilst Roller Skating’! What a mouthful! I basically roller skated whilst spinning 80 hoops. 80-effin-heavy-hoops!!!” Clare said on social media.
You’ll have a whole new appreciation for the art of hula hooping after you’re done watching Clare work her craft.
Brincat shows us that there’s more to hula hoops than just twisting your waist in a hopeless effort to keep the hula moving.
Her ability to juggle multiple hoops in a long-sleeve unitard whilst keeping a big smile on her face is impressive and we can tell, from our extensive experience on studying human reaction, people love it too.
View this post on Instagram
Clare has years of training and forms of the part of Marawa’s Majorettes, a London-based, world record-holding hoop troupe. She’s also performed at many events and projects including Glastonbury, Love Magazine and the National Theatre’s River Stage.
Who wants to try their hands – or their hips – at some hoola hooping?