Watch: Maltese Hoola Hooper Becomes Guinness World Record Holder

London-based Maltese hula hoop sensation Clare Brincat has just cemented her name in the Guinness Book Of World Records for the ‘Most Hoops Spun Simultaneously Whilst On Rollerskates‘.

Brincat absolutely smashed this record after having 80 hoops spun around her body, all the while skating at the very same time.

The feat may seem superhuman, but knowing how much the hoops actually weighed was another kettle of fish. Together they piled on an additional 20 kg of weight to one who had to move her body and skate at the same time.