Maltese Hotels And Restaurants Importing From Sicily To Counter Local Food Price Hikes, Virtu Ferries Says

More hotels and restaurants are resorting to importing food from Sicily to counter increases in products locally, shipping company Virtu Ferries has said.

In a statement, Virtu said it has gone against global trade trends, maintaining freight costs at pre-COVID levels and helping SMEs by lowering costs for small and medium sized commercial vehicles through a number of favourable schemes.

“Importers, sourcing products from Italy and in particular Sicily, have not seen an increase in freight charges,” the company said. “Retailers are taking full advantage of the Virtu offers switching to stocking up from Sicily to reduce their cost of carriage.”

“Hotels and restaurants are resorting to importation from Sicily to counter the local increase in prices of food products.”

“Virtu Ferries are now operating two vessels with daily voyages at convenient timing, multiple times in the week. Voyage frequency is of particular importance to importers, it allows for warehousing, at no cost in Sicily, and importation of frequent minimum orders reducing financial costs. Cutting costs in the current situation is essential for repositioning post-COVID.”