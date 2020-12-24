Maltese Law Student To Appear On Lovin Daily To Discuss Abortion Policy

Maya Spiteri Dalli, the Secretary-General of Malta Law Students Society, will guest star on today’s episode of Lovin Daily; Lovin Malta’s morning news programme.

Spiteri Dalli will discuss Malta Law Students Society’s recent set of bold proposals on sexual health reform, including the decriminalisation of abortion, free sanitary products and contraception among other things.

It is not the first controversial issue that the law group has tackled in a policy paper: from euthanasia, human trafficking and civil damages reforms. With their latest paper, they called for a civilised conversation on one of Malta’s last taboo issues.

Lovin Daily’s hosts will sit down with Spiteri Dalli to discuss their proposals, how they’ve been received by the public and whether it is akin to changing attitudes in Malta.

