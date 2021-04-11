Maltese Lawyer Charged With Issuing False Decrees, Pleads Not Guilty

A Maltese criminal lawyer has been released on bail after pleading not guilty to producing false deferment decrees for prisoners in Corradino Correctional Facility.

Lawyer Amadeus Cachia was accused of falsifying the Constitutional Court decrees and giving them to prison officials to be passed onto his clients, TVM reported. The false decrees would say that the Constitutional cases had begun, allowing Cachia to charge his clients.

In court, Cachia’s defence asked for a ban on his name being published, a request opposed by the prosecution and subsequently denied by the Court.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli allowed the man bail against a deposit of €2,500 and a personal guarantee of €10,000. He was also ordered not to contact any witnesses involved in the case, including three judges, as well as court and prison officers and his clients who are currently in prison.

The court ordered the names of the witnesses not be published.

What do you make of these charges?