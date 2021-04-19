Maltese Man Falls Three Stories From Marsa Factory Roof 

A 28-year-old man from Rabat has fallen from a height of roughly three storeys from the roof of a factory in Marsa.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the incident had taken place at roughly 2:30pm while the man was working on the factory’s roof.

An ambulance and medical team were immediately dispatched to the scene and administered First Aid on the man.

The man’s condition is still unknown.

More details as we get them.

