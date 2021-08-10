Maltese Man Responsible For Mosta Cat Killings Asks For Release From Mount Carmel

A Maltese man responsible for a spree of cat killings in Mosta, is calling for an end to his seven-year detention at Mount Carmel Hospital.

Grech successfully pleaded insanity in the charges brought against him in 2014 and was immediately sent to the mental health facility for as long as necessary.

The case involves a series of notorious hangings and mock crucifixions of dog and cat carcasses around Mosta. The first incident happened in October 2011 and continued up until February 2014.

At the time, Grech told the court that he was suffering from schizophrenia and had stopped taking the necessary medication. He stressed that he had no criminal intent and the court agreed.

He always claimed he found dead animals and used their remains to pass on a message against animal cruelty. Due to his psychiatric condition, he justified his actions as a way to show the ugly side of animal cruelty

According to a report in Malta Today, Grech’s lawyer Rachel Tua argued that his continued detention is illegal given that he has made a full recovery.

She is demanding that the courts listen to figures who conducted Grech’s previous psychiatric assessment to determine his recovery.