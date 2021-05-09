د . إAEDSRر . س

Maltese Man Blackmails Father On Threat Of Broadcasting Explicit Video Of Ex-Partner

A Maltese man has been remanded in custody after threatening to broadcast an explicit video of his father’s ex-partner

A court heard how the man, whose name cannot be released under court order, allegedly blackmailed his father, telling him to pass over a sum of money or the video would be published. 

Police said that the father had been the victim of harassment from his son for a number of months – and that other reports had been filed. 

Defence counsel did not request bail. However, the court did issue a protection order against the father and the ex-partner. 

He will remain at Corradino Correctional Facility for the time being. 

