Maltese Man’s Fight Against Pollution Radically Transforms Ta’ Xbiex Marina Waters

Powered by a love for nature, Maltese fitness instructor Mark Galea Pace has taken to clearing out polluted waters at the Ta’ Xbiex Marina. He did not shy away from getting his hands dirty, as mounds of litter and scrap were pried out of the waters and disposed of, transforming the browned sea into the glimmering blue water we all know and love. With plastic and fishing debris filling the gap between the shore and the bays of parked boats, the endeavor took no less than two hours to finish. Still, Galea Pace rose to the challenge and got the job done.

When asked about what drove him to complete such a task, his answer was simple: “I saw the mess on Wednesday evening and went out to clear it on Thursday morning,” Galea Pace told Lovin Malta. A ‘before and after’ shot of the Marina would leave your mind blown, after many – particularly residents of the area – had practically gotten accustomed to the sight as a mainstay in their area.

Galea Pace is no stranger in the fight for a better Maltese environment, having more recently taken to Manoel Island to clear out some more trash in Malta’s waters. “I had gone to see what lay at the bottom of the water,” he said. “I couldn’t even see what lay at the bottom with all that mess though.” Mark then dedicated another two hours of his time manually clearing out the water, alongside MCAST students who volunteered to help.

The students stood by Galea Pace’s side as part of a community service project that has them volunteer to clear the seas. What they cleared from the Manoel Island’s waters, in their combined effort, would shock you. “Two tonnes of tires, ropes, bottles, and plastic collected in just under two hours!” Mark said.