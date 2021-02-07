Maltese Men Fed Up With Constant Dumping Clean Up Pile Of Tyres Thrown In Chadwick Lakes
Have you ever been so frustrated with a situation that you literally just handled it yourself?
That’s what a couple of Maltese legends did this week when they came across a ridiculous pile of tyres casually dumped into the water at Chadwick Lakes.
“So fed up of living among egoistic savages, I just could not stand it and took the initiative. Just picked up all these tyres from Chadwick Lakes,” Chris Maggi said in a Facebook post showing the now-removed tyres.
“Tomorrow morning the Cleansing Department will pick up and dispose of them appropriately. When will we learn?” he asked, before thanking his friend Luke Borg, Mtarfa mayor Daniel Attard and the Cleansing Department for their help.
And he had a clear message for the rest of the island: “Keep your mother country clean.”
The duo’s awesome work did not go unnoticed, with Energy Minister Miriam Dalli praising the two men.
“The trash dumped in Wied il-Qlejgħa has revealed two realities – those who litter, and those responsible citizens like Chris Maggi and Luke Borg who of their own accord not only raised awareness but found a way to remove the tyres from the water. Thank you and well done to all who were involved,” she said.
Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for piles of trash to suddenly appear in green areas around Malta.
Everything from appliances to entire kiosks have been dumped in fields and natural areas over the last few years. If you come across anything like this, please report it to the Cleansing Department by calling 22897300/22897000 – or maybe give Chris Maggi and Luke Borg a call.