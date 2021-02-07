Maltese Men Fed Up With Constant Dumping Clean Up Pile Of Tyres Thrown In Chadwick Lakes

Have you ever been so frustrated with a situation that you literally just handled it yourself?

That’s what a couple of Maltese legends did this week when they came across a ridiculous pile of tyres casually dumped into the water at Chadwick Lakes.

“So fed up of living among egoistic savages, I just could not stand it and took the initiative. Just picked up all these tyres from Chadwick Lakes,” Chris Maggi said in a Facebook post showing the now-removed tyres.

“Tomorrow morning the Cleansing Department will pick up and dispose of them appropriately. When will we learn?” he asked, before thanking his friend Luke Borg, Mtarfa mayor Daniel Attard and the Cleansing Department for their help.

And he had a clear message for the rest of the island: “Keep your mother country clean.”