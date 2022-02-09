Maltese Men Today Likely Have Half The Sperm Counts Their Grandfathers Had At Their Age

Malta’s Embryo Protection Authority (EPA) is reporting yearly increases in the number of couples relying on assisted reproduction, indicating a decreasing Male fertility pattern over the years. The figures show increases of 9.1% for such therapies, when compared to the previous year, in those reporting a male factor as a reason for fertility. Experts predicted the trend. A 2017 study found that western Men’s average sperm counts had more than halved in the last four decades. At the time, Malta already had the lowest rate of fertility in the EU. Dr. Shanna Swan, the lead researcher behind the study, had even gone as far as to say that by the year 2045, most western couples will have to use assisted reproduction. Such a prediction is very much on the cards, in Malta. The cause according to Swan? A combination of our daily lifestyle choices and chemical exposures in our environment. Both of which affect fertility and sexual development, if not our health, in general. As surreal as it may seem, without the saving grace offered by Malta’s EPA, Malta could face a reality where the population could suffer extensively, in the near future.

Changes in lifestyle over the years could have played the bigger part in our waning fertility The way technology has revolutionised society today, means many men have created newfound relationships with their desks, computers, and phones. All this, whilst increasing psychological stress and the pace at which we claw through our day. Such that it even messes with our sleep. The consequences of this lifestyle shift are dire. By sitting down for the better part of the day, we have eliminated the complex movements the human body was specifically designed to engage in, such as home-building or hunting. To add insult to injury, this kind of activity (or lack of) is quite commonly accompanied by poor food choices. By exercising regularly, lifting weights, in particular, we can spike our testosterone levels and therefore improve fertility. Some exercises, such as the squat, for instance, have even shown an exceptional ability to improve one’s testosterone. Side-effects of living in an obese-centric environment have also made us the fattest country in Europe. A problem that contributes, in no small deal, to the lack of fertility exhibited in Maltese men. Chipping away at those excess pounds may be a solution, but the epidemic has stretched so far across the island that population-based approaches may be required to effect a turnaround, as far as reproductive health goes. Increasing the number of quality fats in the diet is a crucial way forward. Avocadoes, olive oil, and more especially fish are high in omega-3’s: a healthy form of fat that the human reproductive systems rely on. With this in mind, nuts too, are incidentally, good for your nuts. ‘Plant-based’ foods, like beans, fruits (particularly berry-fruits), cruciferous vegetables and greens, coloured vegetables, nuts/seeds, whole-grains, and herbs (particularly Mediterranean) have all been proven to get the job done as far as sexual health, and health in general goes. Basically, one typical dish that has you covered is the one shown below.

Plant foods are low in calories and extremely nutrient-dense. Pretty much the stuff you want to be putting in your body. You’d be pleased to learn that not skimping out on sleep actually could improve your sexual health. Something easier said than done in today’s world, but a worthy point of note, if one is willing to make some changes.

Two common chemicals that disrupt male fertility Phthalates These chemicals are used to make plastic soft and flexible, are of paramount concern. In her book, Swan earmarks these chemicals as the worst of the lot when it comes to male fertility. “They are in everybody and we are probably primarily exposed through food as we use soft plastic in food manufacture, processing, and packaging.” “They lower testosterone, and thus, have the strongest influences on the male side, for example diminishing sperm count.” Bisphenol A (BPA) This chemical is used to harden plastics and the lining of some canned-food containers. “Men occupationally exposed to BPA have shown decreased sperm quality, reduced libido and higher rates of erectile dysfunction.” This year, Malta is banning the sale of various single-use plastic products. The law was enacted following last year’s budget and was powered by the idea that the country should tackle marine pollution and improve biodiversity. Luckily, the change could improve the environment of a different sort of ‘swimmers’, and thus, the Maltese population itself.

Are we too late to turn things around? Even when faced with such disturbing numbers, the cause may not yet be lost, with Swan still hopeful of a turnaround if the will permits. “I think we can [turn this around]. We have the ingenuity and the resources to do it. But we need a recognition of the problem and the will to change.” Do you think Maltese men lack the will to take care of their health?

