Maltese MEP Apologises For Saying He Helps His Wife In The Kitchen
A prominent Maltese MEP has had to apologise after he uploaded a photo of himself in the kitchen saying he was there to “help” his wife.
Alex Agius Saliba said it was natural for him to use the word “help” when talking about sharing housework with his wife after returning home from a week at work. However, he wanted to apologise for any offence he caused by using that verb.
“Sometimes, without realising, us politicians can send the wrong message when using certain words, and because I have done this I would like to excuse myself,” Agius Saliba said.
“I apologise to those women who genuinely felt that I may have indirectly offended them.”
His post comes after he uploaded a photo on Saturday with the caption: “My joy at the end of the week is helping Sarah in the kitchen.”