Maltese Minister Meets With Russian Cultural Centre Director And Appeals For Social Peace

Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo held a meeting with the director of the Russian Centre for Culture and Science in Valletta yesterday and appealed for peace between different communities to prevail.

Following his meeting with Irina Pereverzeva, Bartolo said the two spoke about the importance of social peace between Maltese, Russians and Ukrainians who live in the country.

“There are many mixed families and many Maltese, Russians and Ukrainians are friends with each other, and we shouldn’t allow any kind of hatred or violence to enter between us,” he said.

“We should treat everyone as human beings and live together for everyone’s sake.”