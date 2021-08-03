Maltese Mother And One-Year-Old Son Forced To Sleep In Car After Power Cut In Heatwave

Last night’s power cut in the middle of a heatwave hitting the island forced a number of parents to resort to taking their young children to sleep in their car just to access the A/C. “Shameful – having to run to the car with a one and a half year old boy for the air conditioning because he can’t stand it and can’t sleep,” one mother said online. “Let’s see if we do another six hours tonight without electricity.” And it wasn’t just her – another woman complained about being left without electricity for no less than 13 hours. Another mother recounted her own ruined evening due to the power cut.

“You are right, five hours are too much,” she said. “I had just picked them up from the sea, and as soon as I washed them and got them ready, I thought I’d be able to enjoy a bit of quiet under the A/C, and the power cut… I had to get the kids back out to the car at 9.30pm, just like you… we only spent two and half hours though.” The first mother went on to say that as a result of the power cut, the fish in her fish tank ended up “floating at the surface” and her fridge began to drip. “Whoever is responsible for this should be ashamed,” she continued. A third mother was forced to take her three children, including a seven month year old baby, to her car after a power cut in her home. “What a farce, in a heatwave and you spend five hours without electricity – and to make matters worse, my mom was also experiencing a power cut!” People wondered whether families could claim compensation over power cuts, especially in light of last night’s cut being far from the first in Malta this summer.

In 2017, 234 requests for compensation from EneMalta were filed, going down to 174 in 2018 and rising slightly to 185 in 2019. You can file a claim for damages from EneMalta by following this link. Have you ever had to resort to extreme measures to get some sleep in this heat?

