‘My Daughter Was Left Behind On The School Bus’: Maltese Mother Raises Alarm Over Children’s Safety In School Transport

For Kiera, seeing her six-year-old daughter off to the morning school bus and collecting her in the same spot at the day’s end was part of the normal weekday routine.

One fine day, she awaited her daughter’s return by the platform. Yet, as the minutes went by without any appearance from her daughter, she began to worry, as most mothers would.

Five minutes passed, then ten, then twenty. And by the time her daughter’s absence almost touched the half-an-hour mark, it seemed ever more obvious that something was amiss.

Luckily, one of Kiera’s neighbours had the phone number of the bus driver in charge of bringing the kids home. And the two wasted no time in trying to contact him.

Lovin Malta reached out to Kiera, who recounted her experience.

“I called the bus driver, who was still on the road at the time,” she began. “I asked him if there was anyone on the bus. If my six-year-old daughter was still there.”