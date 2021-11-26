د . إAEDSRر . س

Maltese Mother Grateful To Policeman Who Helped Her Son Through Floods To Chemotherapy Appointment

A policeman got his uniform soaked during yesterday’s floods to help a family reach Mater Dei, where a child had a chemotherapy appointment.

Roberta Piccione told TVM that she was driving to Mater Dei but encountered floods nearby, with a car dragged into the waters. They decided to park far away and walk it to hospital but a policeman stopped them, warning that the floods were too deep further on.

However, after Roberta explained their situation to him, the policeman took matters into his own hand.

“He came in the water with us and helped us through the worst parts of the flood,” she said. “Thanks to him, we got to my son’s appointment in time.”

Roberta said she feels grateful to the officer and that his selfless behaviour “represents the kind hearts of the people of Malta”.

“Although some appointments can be postponed, no mother would want to miss her son’s chemotherapy appointment.”

The police officer has not yet been identified.

