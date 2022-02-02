Maltese Nationals Blocked From Returning Home After Foreign Airports Misinterpret COVID-19 Vaccine Policy

Confusion over Malta’s COVID-19 vaccine rules is creating chaos in foreign airports with scores of local residents being barred from boarding flights to return back home.

Lovin Malta has been informed of several cases involving Maltese nationals who live abroad being blocked from boarding flights destined for Malta, even though rules clearly state that this should not be the case – all because of confusion over booster vaccine certificates from foreign airlines.

Most of these Maltese nationals have already been double jabbed with COVID-19 vaccines but are yet to take the booster.

As of 17th January, Malta requires a vaccine certificate with a booster dose for all foreign nationals entering Malta. However, the rule is entirely different for locals, who are allowed to return back home, no matter their vaccine status if they were abroad before 17th January.

Instead, unvaccinated Maltese residents must enter mandatory quarantine upon arrival.

Meanwhile, those who have only taken the first round of vaccination, must provide a PCR test and take the booster within five days of arrival to avoid the quarantine period. This exemption does not apply to persons returning from a dark red zone.

Still, employees at foreign airlines are completely misreading or misinterpreting the law.

Airline crew members, which includes airlines like Swiss Air, are insisting that all Maltese nationals must have the booster dose or prove the upcoming appointment to return back home, even though regulations make it clear that this should not be the case.

Airline and airport staff have been shown the law by the panicked nationals, but it has counted for nought. Unfortunately, Maltese people book their vaccine appointments through a helpline, receiving a text message confirmation soon after. However, because of the sheer bureaucracy in the vaccination drive, those messages do not arrive immediately.