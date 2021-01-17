Maltese Nurse Becomes First On The Island To Recieve Second COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

A Maltese nurse has become the first person on the island to complete a full round of inoculation against COVID-19.

Infectious Disease Unit nurse Rachel Grech received her second dose of the vaccine this morning. In an image shared by Malta’s Health Ministry, Grech can be seen smiling behind her mask as she holds her arm right after getting the jab.

Her image was shared alongside the hashtags #TogetherForMalta and #TogetherForEachOther.