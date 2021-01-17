Maltese Nurse Becomes First On The Island To Recieve Second COVID-19 Vaccine Dose
A Maltese nurse has become the first person on the island to complete a full round of inoculation against COVID-19.
Infectious Disease Unit nurse Rachel Grech received her second dose of the vaccine this morning. In an image shared by Malta’s Health Ministry, Grech can be seen smiling behind her mask as she holds her arm right after getting the jab.
Her image was shared alongside the hashtags #TogetherForMalta and #TogetherForEachOther.
Grech, alongside leading figures like Malta’s President, had taken the opportunity to urge Maltese people to get inoculated against the virus that changed life as we knew it.
Speaking to Lovin Malta after she had recieved her first jab, Grech had said she felt no side effects whatsoever beyond a bit of pain in her arm where the needle had injected her.
Malta has initially received a batch of vaccines produced by Pfizer and BioNTech; however, since then, a new batch of Moderna-developed vials have landed on the island.
Malta’s inoculation programme is underway, with at least 13,000 people to have been vaccinated by tomorrow.