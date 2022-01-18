Maltese Officer Saves Four-Year-Old Girl From Being Run Over By Jumping In Front Of Car: ’She Is A Real Hero’

One heroic Maltese police officer saved a four-year-old girl from being run over by jumping directly in front of the car.

The Malta Police Force shared details of the courageous incident on social media celebrating the amazing work of PC2423 C. Delia.

The policewoman was stationed outside St Paul’s Church in Rabat when the four-year-old girl crossed the road on a scooter she was riding.

Officer Delia then jumped in front of the car to prevent what could have been a tragic fatal accident.

“She is a real hero,” the girl’s mother said.