Maltese Parents Trying To Raise €50,000 For Pre-Term Baby Kara Mae To Travel To UK

A Maltese couple are raising funds for their months-old daughter to be transferred to the UK.

“Baby Kara Mae Gauci was born on August 24th 2021 as a preterm baby,” Mariana Debrincat said as part of the push to raise €50,000 on a crowdfunding site.

“She was transferred directly to the NPICU in Malta,” Debrincat continued. “As days passed by, Kara was getting better according to her weight as she was born only weighing 1.78kg.”

“But the consultant, doctors and nurses noticed that she was having episodes that involved bradycardia and desaturations.”

However, following “every test possible”, experts were unable to confirm what was causing the baby to have these episodes.

They now want to transfer her to the UK to get to the root of the problem before it gets any worse.