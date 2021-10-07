Maltese Parents Turn To GPS Trackers For Children After 3-Year-Old Forgotten On School Minivan

Maltese parents are turning to GPS trackers for their children as the 2021 – 2022 scholastic year begins – and stories of students being forgotten in minivans have already emerged barely a week into the school season.

After a three-year-old girl was forgotten in a minivan and a driver was suspended as an Education Ministry investigation is underway, parents want an added layer of security in knowing where their children are at all times.

Trackers, which connect to the internet and show where your child is at all times via a Smartphone app, are suddenly being seen as a much-needed scholastic addition in some parent circles.

They typically go for about €50 each.

“All of us got them overnight – we had wanted one before but now with this story it’s even more important,” one mother of a four-year-old who attends a private school told Lovin Malta. “It was like a ripple effect, but many of my friends already had a tracker.”