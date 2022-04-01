د . إAEDSRر . س

Maltese Passport Buyers Appear On US’ Russia Sanction List And Get Citizenship Revoked

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Two Maltese passport buyers will have their citizenship revoked after the US imposed further sanctions on Russian nationals following the invasion of Ukraine

Evgeniya Vladimirovna Bernova and Nikita Aleksandrovich Sobolev – and their Malta-based companies, Djeco Group, Malberg Ltd. and Maltarent Ltd. were all placed on the sanctions list.  

Following the announcement, the Maltese government announced that it would be revoking their citizenship

Malta has stopped selling passports to Russian and Belarussian nationals following the invasion. However, there are others who had already acquired citizenship under the IIP scheme. 

What do you think of the decision?

 

READ NEXT: Maltese School Hangs Banner Questioning Strict COVID-19 Restrictions In Schools 

Julian is the Editor at Lovin Malta with a particular interest in politics, the environment, social issues, and human interest stories.

You may also love

View All