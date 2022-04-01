Maltese Passport Buyers Appear On US’ Russia Sanction List And Get Citizenship Revoked

Two Maltese passport buyers will have their citizenship revoked after the US imposed further sanctions on Russian nationals following the invasion of Ukraine

Evgeniya Vladimirovna Bernova and Nikita Aleksandrovich Sobolev – and their Malta-based companies, Djeco Group, Malberg Ltd. and Maltarent Ltd. were all placed on the sanctions list.

Following the announcement, the Maltese government announced that it would be revoking their citizenship

Malta has stopped selling passports to Russian and Belarussian nationals following the invasion. However, there are others who had already acquired citizenship under the IIP scheme.

What do you think of the decision?