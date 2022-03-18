Maltese Patients Recoil At Sudden 20% Increase In Price As ‘Promotion’ Comes To An End

Medical cannabis patients have reacted to a sudden price increase in a commonly prescribed medicine in Malta.

After being out of stock for the umpteenth time, Bedrocan returned to shelves – however, its now being sold for €80 per prescription, up from its previous €65.

“After months of the product being out of stock, when it finally became available, it was being sold at almost a 25% increase overnight,” one patient told Lovin Malta. “The alternative options are a more expensive strain at €165 for 10g (Pedanios) or a new product just introduced which is completely inferior.”

The patient, who, like other Maltese patients, has had to struggle with regular shortages, wondered how medical prices – which typically have their prices regulated – could vary so suddenly.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, a representative for Pharma.MT, the local supplier of the medicine, said that the price had risen to around €16 a gram after a promotion had come to an end.

“The new price is in fact a return to the old price of Bedrocan, which was reduced for promotional purposes. We were able to secure better pricing from our supplier during this period which we passed on to the patients,” the company said. “Unfortunately, these conditions have now ended.”

The representative pointed towards prices for the same product in other countries to show how competitive the price is; in Germany, the price was around €25 a gram depending on prescription size, in Italy it ranges between €20 and €8 and in Poland is between €14 and €17, they said.

“The difference from the price in Holland is due to cost of transportation and import fees, permits and licensing fees, taxes and additional regulatory steps in the chain,” Pharma.MT continued.

“While we have attempted to absorb most of the additional expenses ourselves, the increases in supply price and the dramatic increase in the cost of shipping has necessitated this repositioning in retail price.”