Maltese Patients Requiring Medical Treatment Abroad Prioritised For COVID-19 Vaccine

Priority to receive the coronavirus vaccine has been given to patients who need to travel abroad for medical treatment.

As of tomorrow, any patient who needs to travel abroad for medical treatment will receive the vaccine before departing. The news was announced by Health Minister Chris Fearne in Parliament earlier today.

In order to benefit from this, one must contact Mater Dei.

Malta has one of the fastest vaccine rollouts in the European Union with over 29,000 doses administered so far. A total of 4,476 people have received both the first and second doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

The country is currently vaccinating people according to specific cohorts with eldelry people, vulnerable people and frontline workers amongst the first to receive the vaccine.

According to Fearne, Malta is expected to achieve herd immunity by summer. However, the recent delays in production at Pfizer and Modern may cause that timeline to fluctuate.

