‘Maltese Politician’ Żaren’s €4,000 Breast Implant Pledge Gets International Coverage

One of the more out-there proposals to emerge from would-be Maltese politicians this election season has gained international traction for all the right – or wrong – reasons.

Żaren Tal-Ajkla’s pledge to give €4,000 to any woman who wants to get a set of breast implants shocked people across the island – and the fact that it was made on International Women’s Day just added to the story.

The pledge made it all the way to UK news platform LadBible, with writer Daisy Phillipson covering the “bizarre” pledge, before going on to praise the island’s recent cannabis laws.

Describing Żaren as having “a bit of a reputation for pulling such stunts,” Phillipson said the pledge was “questionable” at best.