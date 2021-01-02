Maltese Priest Blasts Pro-Choice Politicians Appearing On Charity Marathon As ‘Hypocrites’

A Maltese priest has criticised unnamed pro-choice politicians for participating in a 12-hour charity marathon for Dar tal-Providenza yesterday.

Dun Marc Andre Camilleri said it was “hypocritical” for those who campaign for abortion to be present at the charity event yesterday, saying that they should be ashamed for themselves.

“To see politicians who are in favour of abortion stand on the stage at Dar tal-Providenza is a great hypocrisy.”

“This, when we know that abortiona is being used as an instrument in so many countries to kill disabled babies in the womb,” he said.

Camilleri also went on to claim that said politicians using these platforms simply to gain votes and should be ashamed of themselves for doing so.

However, he never named which politicians he was referring to.

“You can fool some people some of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time. Blood stained hands,” he said.

Malta is the only country in the European Union to prohibit abortion entirely. In recent news, Argentina, a country with a strong Roman Catholic presence, just legalised abortion, allowing women to end up to 14-week pregnancies for any reason.

Yesterday’s Dar tal-Providenza 12-hour marathon saw a record €2,531,540 being raised including a sizeable donation by former PN leader Adrian Delia.

