Maltese Priest Disappointed With Vatican’s Same-Sex Declaration: ‘I Wonder What Keeps LGBTQ+ Within The Church’

A Maltese priest has expressed his disappointment in the Church’s declaration that it will not bless unions of same-sex couples.

“On days like these, I don’t wonder why people leave but what keeps anyone who identifies as LGBTQ+ within the Church. Because as a Church, on matters relating to LGBTQ+ relationships, we have so little (not to say nothing) to offer,” Fr Josef Mario Briffa wrote on social media.

On Monday, Pope Francis signed off on a decree from the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith that reaffirmed old Church teachings that bars priests from blessing same-sex unions.

The news came as a big blow to same-sex couples across the world, with Pope Francis calls for greater inclusion giving hopes to many that the church would welcome same-sex couples.

Writing on social media, Briffa said:

“As a man who chose to lead a celibate life, I know too well that celibacy as a life choice makes profound spiritual sense, but only as part of a vocation, never as an imposition.”

“Celibacy has to remain a choice for it to take its profound meaning — and the Church, for one, should know this very well. Haven’t we dealt with the aftermath of enough broken celibacy and its consequences? Sexual orientation, on the other hand, is not a choice.”

“No, I’m not at all surprised at the responsum published today. Nothing new. But, yes, I’m disappointed that it offers nothing to those who ask for ‘the assistance they need to understand and fully carry out God’s will in their lives’. Actually, it transforms any kind of discourse of welcome into empty lip service.”

“Perhaps, listening to the LGBTQ+ community within the Church could be a good starting point. True listening, listening to try and understand, not listening to respond. Perhaps, one day, the LGBTQ+ community will slowly start to feel welcome. I’m afraid it’s not today.’

“Oh, to my LGBTQ+ Catholic friends: remember that your best act of protest on days like this, is not to leave, but to stay inside the Church. Stay, and be a prophetic voice.”