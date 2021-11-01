Maltese Producers Submit 72 Works For First-Ever Malta Film Awards 

A majority of local producers have submitted entries to participate in the first-ever edition of the Malta Film Awards. In a statement, the Malta Film Commission said that 72 projects had been submitted for the awards, ranging from feature films to television series, documentaries and short films. The entries will now be delivered to a multidisciplinary jury of local and international experts for deliberation.

“80 producers, 60 directors and 340 actors will be the protagonists of next year’s Malta Film Awards,” the commission said, adding that a large number of crew members from “various departments”, including hair and make-up, costume and cinematography, as well as post-production, “ will also be joining”. The first edition of the awards ceremony will be held on 27th August at the Mediterranean Conference Centre and is being organised in collaboration with the Public Broadcasting Services.

“The event will celebrate talent and creativity in the local film and television industry,” the commission said, adding that it was “proud” of the industry’s “positive response” to the awards. “Unity always wins. And today the majority of Maltese producers rose to the occasion to celebrate their stories. This is a success story, and I am so proud of all those who produce locally and who have submitted their projects for the first edition of the Malta Film Awards. Evidently, the Malta Film Commission is representing a Movement of the Creative Arts, where together we will be celebrating the skills and talents of our local industry,” film commissioner Johann Grech said. Tag someone who needs to read this