Maltese Property Buyer: My Notary Stole My Taxes And I’m Being Made To Pay Them Again 

Imagine yourself in this situation. You buy a property, do everything by the book, but find out that the place you bought isn’t actually yours because your notary has stolen your taxes.

If you want to legally own the property you’d have just bought, you have no other real option but to pay your taxes.

This has happened to a number of property buyers in Malta, and a woman has spoken to Lovin Malta about her experience.

Stephanie* recounted how she purchased an apartment two years ago, with herself paying thousands of euro in stamp duty and the vendor paying thousands in capital transfer taxes.

However, shortly after the deed of sale was concluded, she realised that she hadn’t yet received a receipt of payment from the Commissioner for Inland Revenue (CfR) and made further enquiries.

Stephanie found out that her notary had got into serious gambling problems and hadn’t passed on the taxes to the CfR. His notarial warrant was also revoked.

Consequently, her apartment purchase hadn’t been registered at all, which means she has no legal rights to it.

She was unable to get in touch with her notary, and the office of the Notary to the Government informed her that the only way to register her property was to pay her stamp duty a second time, as well as the capital transfer taxes the vendor had paid.

Warning that it isn’t in the vendor’s best interests to pay his taxes a second time, seeing as he still owns the title to the property and can technically sell it again, Stephanie has been left in limbo.