Maltese Property Buyer: My Notary Stole My Taxes And I’m Being Made To Pay Them Again
Imagine yourself in this situation. You buy a property, do everything by the book, but find out that the place you bought isn’t actually yours because your notary has stolen your taxes.
If you want to legally own the property you’d have just bought, you have no other real option but to pay your taxes.
This has happened to a number of property buyers in Malta, and a woman has spoken to Lovin Malta about her experience.
Stephanie* recounted how she purchased an apartment two years ago, with herself paying thousands of euro in stamp duty and the vendor paying thousands in capital transfer taxes.
However, shortly after the deed of sale was concluded, she realised that she hadn’t yet received a receipt of payment from the Commissioner for Inland Revenue (CfR) and made further enquiries.
Stephanie found out that her notary had got into serious gambling problems and hadn’t passed on the taxes to the CfR. His notarial warrant was also revoked.
Consequently, her apartment purchase hadn’t been registered at all, which means she has no legal rights to it.
She was unable to get in touch with her notary, and the office of the Notary to the Government informed her that the only way to register her property was to pay her stamp duty a second time, as well as the capital transfer taxes the vendor had paid.
Warning that it isn’t in the vendor’s best interests to pay his taxes a second time, seeing as he still owns the title to the property and can technically sell it again, Stephanie has been left in limbo.
In a nutshell, she must either pay her dues a second time as well as the dues of the vendor or accept that her purchase was a completely lost investment.
Notaries are protected by professional indemnity insurance which covers claims made against them for negligence and errors. However, Stephanie argued that an insurance firm is unlikely to take the position that a notary gambling his client’s money away constitutes an act of professional negligence.
“Insurance won’t pay for fraud,” she said.
Her only option, therefore, is to take legal action against the notary, but this is a cumbersome process that can drag on for years, throughout which she’ll be in complete limbo.
Moreover, she said the notary is in a precarious financial situation and is facing numerous cases from aggrieved clients, which means there’s no guarantee he’ll be in a position to repay the money, even if the courts find him guilty.
“Therefore it would be futile and excessively burdensome to sue him for repayment of the mishandled funds,” she said.
Communication with the Office of the Ombudsman seen by Lovin Malta shows that the State Advocate, Chief Notary and Justice Ministry are discussing this issue with a view of possibly amending the law to safeguard people who fall victim to defaulting notaries.
The CfR and the Notarial Council are also planning an educational campaign to increase awareness among property buyers and help them take prompt action against defaulting notaries who don’t register their deeds.
However, none of this really helps Stephanie in the immediate future and she has decried the practice which forces her to repay her taxes as a “reprehensible” one which goes against her human rights.
Seeing as notaries are public officers, she said it should be the CfR, and not herself, to seek a remedy from the notary for not passing on the tax money he had received.
“It is unreasonable to burden a layperson with the obligation and accountability to oversee the actions of public officers in the proper discharge of their duties, and to be held liable for their failure to do so,” she said.
“It should not be the obligation of the purchaser to make good on the misconduct of a public officer. The CfR is responsible for such public officer’s behaviour and actions. This assertion is undeniable as legally a notary is carrying out the duties of a public officer, representing the government and not the vendor or purchaser.”
Lovin Malta has reached out to the CfR and the Notary to Government to clarify how exactly they intend to amend the law to give more peace of mind to property buyers.
*Her name has been changed to protect her identity
Have you heard of similar situations? Let us know in the comment section or by reaching out to us at [email protected]