Maltese Resident Forced To Pay €1,400 For Quarantine Hotel As She’s Travelling From A ‘Dark Red’ Country

A Maltese resident has been forced to fork out €1,400 to stay at a quarantine hotel, and denied the chance to self-isolate at home, because she’s travelling from Russia, which has been listed as a “dark red” country.

Her husband, a Maltese national, reached out to Lovin Malta after the health authorities informed him that his wife won’t be able to quarantine at home after returning from Russia, where she had travelled to meet her relatives, including her dying grandfather.

“The issue isn’t that she has to quarantine, that is totally understandable, but that she’s forced to quarantine at a hotel at a ridiculous cost,” he said.

Introduced last month, the ‘dark red’ list, a level above the ‘red list’, adds a new layer to Malta’s COVID-19 travel restrictions.