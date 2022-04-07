Maltese Roasters Lot 61 Named Among Top 50 Coffee Shops In Europe
One of the island’s premier purveyors of coffee beans has been named among the best coffeeshops in all of Europe.
Lot 61 Coffee Roasters have been making waves over the last few years for their high quality beans, which they roast themselves.
Offering a variety of options – from Brazilian to Ethiopian – showing a range of flavours and strengths alongside friendly service, travel website BigSevenTravel ranked the Maltese company as the 38th best cafe across the continent.
“This thoroughly modern cafe is the perfect addition to the old walled city of Valletta.”
“They roast coffee daily at their roastery in Naxxar to ensure the freshest, most delicious coffees too. This isn’t one for anyone on a diet though, it’s practically impossible to say ‘no’ to Lot Sixty One’s sweet treats.”
Judging from the fierce loyalty Lot 61 fans have for the brand and the incredible espresso they deliver time and time again, the recognition is more than well-deserved.
