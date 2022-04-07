Maltese Roasters Lot 61 Named Among Top 50 Coffee Shops In Europe

One of the island’s premier purveyors of coffee beans has been named among the best coffeeshops in all of Europe.

Lot 61 Coffee Roasters have been making waves over the last few years for their high quality beans, which they roast themselves.

Offering a variety of options – from Brazilian to Ethiopian – showing a range of flavours and strengths alongside friendly service, travel website BigSevenTravel ranked the Maltese company as the 38th best cafe across the continent.