Maltese School Hangs Banner Questioning Strict COVID-19 Restrictions In Schools 

Three banners have been hung outside the main gates of St Edward’s College, an independent school in Birgu, protesting the current measures.

One Maltese school has hung up banners outside its gates to protest to continued enforcement of strict COVID-19 measures within classrooms and school grounds.

“Together with schools in Malta, it has enforced stringent rules on mask-wearing, social distancing, converted every nook and cranny into classroom spaces to ensure the stipulated distances between desks, wiped, sanitized, fumigated, quarantined, fever-tested and taught online…and whatever else was required – all to keep the children safe,” the school said in a statement.

“St Edward’s College feels that most of the work carried out by schools across the country is appreciated, in a general way. What is not known is the full range of complexities of ensuring that the details are adhered to, each student, each class, each lesson, every hour, every day, every month, – for the past two years.”

Prime Minister Robert Abela has pledged to remove all remaining COVID-19 restrictions. And while measures have been relaxed in general, those placed on stools remain extremely strict.

“St Edward’s College, like so many schools across the nation, has always adhered strictly to the directions of the Public Health. We have done this for two reasons: firstly, to safeguard our students and the wider St Edward’s community and secondly, out of respect for the directives issued by the Superintendent of Public Health, who has guided the country so well. The Superintendent has had to make difficult decisions, often unpopular decisions,” Headmaster of St Edward’s College, Nollaig Mac an Bhaird said

“We would like to remind everyone that schools across all sectors are doing their bit to protect your children, our students, but we should not be alone in this. Schools do not exist in their own bubble.”

He added that the College, like all schools, businesses, sports organisations, each and every person in the country, have a part to play in defeating this virus.

