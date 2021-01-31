Maltese Seismologist’s Tectonic Work Is Unveiling The Secrets Of Earth’s Crust

A Maltese seismologist is part of a team of international researchers discovering secrets hidden beneath the earth’s mantle.

Their research has opened the door to new discoveries about planet Earth’s internal mechanisms and may even explain how the Atlantic Ocean came into existence. For the first time ever, the presence of a zone in the Earth’s mantle below the mid-Atlantic Ocean, which is thinner than average and is characterised by high temperatures, has been found.

The theory of plate tectonics has been established for more than 50 years – but Agius’ research may be adding some important new information to the science.

The geographical discipline sees the world as a cracked shell, with the “broken parts of the shells” seen as tectonic plates, moving slowly over time. The interaction between tectonic plates has spectacular consequences: the formation of mountain ranges, the opening of the oceans, as well as the influence on the most catastrophic natural events including earthquakes, tsunamis and volcanic eruptions.

The mechanism capable of moving these plates on the Earth’s crust remains a hotly debated topic – and what happens under the ocean has always been thought to have a secondary function.

The primary function, in this case, being the force of gravity that pulls the plates down at subduction zones. This phenomenon is based on the principle of convection: hot light denser material rises, and cold, dense material sinks down.

The team’s work was even published in the prestigious scientific journal Nature, with Matthew Agius as the main author.