Maltese Small Business Lobby Casts Doubt On Eurostat Figures Claiming Soaring 2020 Sales

The Malta Chamber of SMEs have reacted strongly to new Eurostat figures which say that retail sales in Malta in December 2020 were better than the same period in 2019.

The numbers, which contrast with the Chamber’s own survey findings as well as the experience of its members, were reiterated by the Maltese government today.

“At this stage, we question these conclusions by Eurostat, as the sentiment on the ground has never been so negative. COVID-19 has dealt a huge blow to retail sales and business in general, and this is only logical,” the Chamber said today.

“Therefore, we fail to see how Eurostat could have come to this conclusion.”