Maltese Social Worker Association Appalled By Judgement Ripping Two Mothers From Their Kids
An association representing social workers has come out extremely strongly against a court judgement that sentenced two Turkish mothers to prison for presenting forged documents, ripping them apart from their young children in the process.
“We are appalled by the court judgment in the last few days which sentenced two mothers to six months in prison and consequently placing the children in the care of the state,” the Maltese Association of Social Workers said.
“The women were indicative victims of human trafficking. The court decision has separated the children from their mothers, aggravating their likely trauma.”
“MASW is concerned about the effect such a judgment will inevitably have on both children and parents. The justice system is failing the most vulnerable as such judgements, when compared to other situations, sound hugely disproportionate.”
“For example, how can perpetrators of sexual abuse of children often be given a suspended sentence by the same court but an undocumented migrant be jailed for six months?”
The association called for the immediate revocation of the decision to separate the children from their parents, a proactive approach to child protection services to ensure children are kept with their families whenever possible, and a reform of the criminal justice system.
Rabia Yavuz and Muzekka Deneri, both teachers, fled Turkey to Greece shortly after the failed 2016 coup d’état attempt against the Turkish government.
Their legal aid lawyer Christopher Chircop said they decided to move from Greece to Belgium to avoid deportation to Turkey after problems associated with the COVID-19 pandemic made it tough for them to renew their residence permits.
However, they were apprehended at Malta International Airport en route to Belgium, after Maltese authorities noticed they presented forged documents.
Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras jailed them for six months, placing their children, who don’t speak English or Maltese, under Appoġġ state care.
Galea Sciberras’ decision has been widely criticised, including by PN MEP Roberta Metsola and MP Claudette Buttigieg and NGO Moviment Graffitti.
Do you think this judgement should be revoked?