Maltese Social Worker Association Appalled By Judgement Ripping Two Mothers From Their Kids

An association representing social workers has come out extremely strongly against a court judgement that sentenced two Turkish mothers to prison for presenting forged documents, ripping them apart from their young children in the process.

“We are appalled by the court judgment in the last few days which sentenced two mothers to six months in prison and consequently placing the children in the care of the state,” the Maltese Association of Social Workers said.

“The women were indicative victims of human trafficking. The court decision has separated the children from their mothers, aggravating their likely trauma.”

“MASW is concerned about the effect such a judgment will inevitably have on both children and parents. The justice system is failing the most vulnerable as such judgements, when compared to other situations, sound hugely disproportionate.”