Maltese Sports Fans Open Up About Abuse They’ve Faced During Local Matches

Maltese sports fans have spoken up about abuse they’ve endured at local sports events after a young Maltese woman who plays on the national football team became the latest victim of public racial abuse.

Dorianne Mamo, a Maltese sports presenter, uploaded a status to Facebook expressing solidarity with Għargħur footballer Maya Lucia and any other Maltese youths or athletes who have been targeted by racist or discriminatory attacks “from those meant to be an example for younger generations”.

Mamo recounted an incident where she overheard a family having a conversation about Maya’s incident. During the conversation, the family’s young daughter burst out crying, leading to her saying she had been going through a similarly abusive situation but had “tried to live with it and ignore it because I don’t want to put the burden” on her family.