Maltese Teachers Union Doesn’t Want Educators To Receive AstraZeneca Vaccine

With Malta set to start vaccinating teachers imminently, the Union of Professional Educators has insisted it doesn’t want its members to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“To date, it is still unclear which vaccine will be administered to educators at large, but sources have indicated that Astra Zeneca was the likeliest brand being considered,” the UPE said in a statement.

“The Union has its reservations on the matter since this brand of vaccine is supposedly less effective than other brands such as Pfizer. The UPE is adamant to make sure that the best brand is given to our front-liners in the educational sector since educators deserve, and require, the maximum protection against COVID-19.”

“The UPE will keep its members updated upon developments once Public Health Officials contact the union to provide further clarification.”

The World Health Organisation has said the AstraZeneca is 63% effective against COVID-19, although initial studies show it offers only minimal protection against the South African variant of the virus.

Meanwhile, Pfizer has 95% efficacy and has been found to be effective against the South African variant too.

Lovin Malta has sent questions to the Education Ministry about this issue.

