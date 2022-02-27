Maltese Telecoms Company Epic Announces Free Calls And SMSes To Ukraine
Maltese telecoms company Epic has announced it will refund any calls and messages sent from Malta to Ukraine.
“Last Friday we reached out to Epic subscribers roaming in Ukraine to let them know that we will be refunding pay monthly customers for roaming calls, SMS and data and we have also added free credit to Epic prepaid subscribers in the region,” a statement from the telecoms firm said.
“To Epic subscribers in Malta with loved ones in Ukraine, we will refund any calls and SMS made towards Ukraine as from 25th February.”
Epic’s act of corporate social responsibility comes as the world watches in horror as Russian troops march through Ukraine.
Today, Ukrainian president Volodymr Zelenskiy confirmed his nation has filed a lawsuit against Russia at the UN international court of justice at the Hague.
“Russia must be held accountable for manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression,” he said. “We request an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity now and expect trials to start next week.”
Meanwhile, the UN Refugee Agency said that 368,000 people have already fled Ukraine since the crisis broke out and warned the figure could rise to as high as 4 million people.
