Maltese Telecoms Company Epic Announces Free Calls And SMSes To Ukraine 

Maltese telecoms company Epic has announced it will refund any calls and messages sent from Malta to Ukraine.

“Last Friday we reached out to Epic subscribers roaming in Ukraine to let them know that we will be refunding pay monthly customers for roaming calls, SMS and data and we have also added free credit to Epic prepaid subscribers in the region,” a statement from the telecoms firm said.

“To Epic subscribers in Malta with loved ones in Ukraine, we will refund any calls and SMS made towards Ukraine as from 25th February.”