Maltese Ultra-Athlete Neil Agius And His Fiancée Lara Vella Will Feature On Today’s Episode Of Lovin Daily

Just minutes before he set off on his epic swim, his girlfriend of 10 years proposed to him, and the two are soon to be married.

Just four days ago, Agius completed a record-breaking 52-hour nonstop swim from Linosa to Malta, covering a distance of 125.75km.

Maltese ultra-endurance athlete Neil Agius and his fiancée Lara Vella will be today’s guests on Lovin Daily.

Agius faced strong currents out on the open water, coupled with an ankle injury and sleep deprivation, which led to vivid hallucinations throughout the 52-hour swim.

“It motivated me even more because it felt like we were doing it for us and not just myself and it was amazing,” Agius told Lovin Malta.

However, with the help of his team, the ultra-athlete managed to swim all the way to Xlendi Bay in Gozo and has cemented his name in the record books for longest distance ocean swim.

Still sore and bruised from the epic feat, Agius is already thinking about breaking his own world record again in the future, but the ultra-athlete has some other challenges he hopes to tackle first, including raising more awareness for his Wave of Change initiative.

Agius and Vella will appear on Lovin Daily to discuss the record-breaking swim, the teamwork that led to its success and what the future entails both for the couple and the upcoming challenges they have planned.

Lovin Daily will be broadcasted on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page starting at 10am.

