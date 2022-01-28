Maltese Village Feasts Could Return With Protocols In April And Go Back To Normal In Summer
Traditional Maltese village feasts could make a comeback in April 2022 and be celebrated “normally” in the summer, an NGO representing band clubs has said.
Following a meeting in Castille with Prime Minister Robert Abela, Health Minister Chris Fearne, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci and Curia representatives, the Għaqda Nazzjonali Każini tal-Banda revealed what the authorities’ current plans are.
“The main goal of these discussions was to prioritise public health,” it said. “If COVID-19 cases remain under control, religious and festive activities can be celebrated responsibly as of April 2022.”
“This means that Good Friday processions will be the first to return, with protools on attendees. With the situation under control, summer feasts can then be celebrated normally.”
“Feast-related activities can be organised in February and March if they follow the current protocols [for events].”
The band club NGO urged feast organisers and enthusiasts to maintain a sense of discipline in the coming months and to get vaccinated so as to help contain the worst effects of the virus.
Prime Minister Robert Abela was less specific, stating that feast organisers can look forward to spring and summer with a sense of enthusiasm and pledging to support such traditions beyond the pandemic.
