Maltese Village Feasts Could Return With Protocols In April And Go Back To Normal In Summer 

Traditional Maltese village feasts could make a comeback in April 2022 and be celebrated “normally” in the summer, an NGO representing band clubs has said.

Following a meeting in Castille with Prime Minister Robert Abela, Health Minister Chris Fearne, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci and Curia representatives, the Għaqda Nazzjonali Każini tal-Banda revealed what the authorities’ current plans are.

“The main goal of these discussions was to prioritise public health,” it said. “If COVID-19 cases remain under control, religious and festive activities can be celebrated responsibly as of April 2022.”