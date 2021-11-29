Maltese Violinist Expresses Dismay As Omicron Restrictions Force Her To Miss ‘Opportunity Of A Lifetime’

Maltese violinist and singer Maria Cini has expressed her dismay after her trip to Palestine to perform at Christmas events was cancelled due to new travel restrictions related to the Omicron COVID-19 variant. “It is with great sadness to inform that my trip to Palestine got cancelled due to the new restrictions related to the new variant,” Cini said. “It saddens me that I was just a few days away from experiencing an opportunity of a lifetime, but I believe that God has better plans.”

Cini, who participated in last year’s Malta’s Got Talent and is part of the band Kapitlu Tlettax, was supposed to play and sing at the Lighting of the Christmas Tree events in Bethlehem, Beit Jala and Beith Sahour. It would have been her first international experience. However, Israel recently decided to ban foreigners from travelling to the country for 14 days to halt the spread of Omicron, which has been classified by the WHO as a “variant of concern”. Cini thanked the Representative of Malta in Palestine Franklin Aquilina, the Ambassador of Palestine in Malta Fadi Hanania and his assistant Fernaz Badran for showing their support. “Unfortunately this is beyond our control which breaks my heart even more,” she said.

Hanania expressed his sympathy with Cini and pledged to help arrange another visit to Palestine for her as soon as possible.