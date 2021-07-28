Maltese With The Second-Highest Consumption Of Sugary Drinks Across The EU

Maltese people are the second most likely to drink soft drinks or sugary drinks on a daily basis in the European Union in 2019, statistics published by the EU’s statistics agency Eurostat show.

The survey, part of the third wave of the European Health Interview Survey, asked respondents how often they drank sugar-sweetened soft drinks.

For the purpose of the survey, sugar-sweetened soft drinks include, regular soft drinks, bottled ice tea, energy drinks and syrup-based drinks among others.

Respondents were given three options: at least once a day, four to six times a week, once to three times a week or ‘never or occasionally’.

Malta had the second highest proportion of people who said they drank soft drinks at least once a day at 12.4% of respondents. Belgium had the highest proportion – 20.4% – while Germany followed Malta with 12.1% of respondents.

Estonia was the country with the lowest percentage of people who said they consumed sugary drinks at least once a day at 2.4%. The EU average stood at 9.1%