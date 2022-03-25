Maltese Woman Breaks Down Why She Cleans Both Inside And Outside Her House

One of the most Maltese aspects of local cleansing habits has to be seeing people sweeping the road outside their doorstep.

Tourists may turn their heads as Maltese men and women get to work on the patch of pavement right outside their home, sometimes even leading to a bit of sweeping on the nearby tarmac in between vehicles passing by.

Now, one Maltese woman has broken down why she enjoys maintaining a certain level of sanitation where their private homes meet the public world.

“Some often ask me, ‘Why do you clean out here? It’s not yours!’ Others say, ‘You must really love cleaning!’ But you know what? Everyone loves a clean environment,” Josephine told The People of Malta.

“I like to clean and maintain both the interior and exterior of the house,” she continued.

“There are all sorts of characters: some clean whilst others dirty.”

Though Josephine’s husband was similarly as obsessed with cleanliness as she was, he didn’t go as far as to clean the outside of their home.

“I don’t know why my husband didn’t clean it before me, because he’s just like me, he likes to keep things clean and tidy. But there are some who couldn’t be bothered.”