Maltese Woman Describes Nightmare After Gauze Left Inside Her Body After C-Section: ‘I Almost Died Because They Thought I Was Exaggerating’

Having children is often a beautiful, life-changing milestone for couples. But for Yanica Barbara Sant, it was nothing short of a nightmare, which left her fighting for her life due to negligence and a downplaying of her pain.

A 30-year-old lawyer, Barbara Sant gave birth to her first child, a baby boy, via a cesarean operation on 25th January.

However, the spinal anaesthetic failed to kick in, and despite drawing the attention of medical staff, she was operated on until she started to faint. Only then was she given general anaesthetic.

“I thought hell was over, without a clue about what was waiting for me next,” she recalled.

Two days later, Barbara Sant was discharged from hospital but felt like she was going to die in pain.

“I knew there would be some pain after having such a major operation, but I knew something wasn’t right,” she warned.